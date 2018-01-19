Ranveer Singh deeply amused by Deepika Padu’cone’ meme

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh couldn’t hide his amusement when co-star and purported girlfriend Deepika Padukone shared a meme, making fun of her last name.

The meme, compared Deepika's surname ‘Padukone’ and an icecream cone, evoking a series of ‘hahahhahas’ from her alleged beau.

Recently, the fortune smiled upon costars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor as their upcoming film Padmaavat was given a green signal for screening by the Indian Supreme Court.

Padmaavat is based on the poem Padmavat, written by Sufi poet Malik Muhammad Jayasi in the 15th century. The ballad narrates the tale of the beautiful Rani Padmini of Chittor (played by Deepika) and Turkish invader Alauddin Khilji's (Ranveer) pursuit of her. The film angered many after the Shree Rajput Karni Sena alleged it distorted historical facts related to the Rajput community.

Earlier in December, Ranveer Singh, was seen bonding with father of Deepika Padukone at an event in Bengaluru.

The couple has been going out for a few years now, and someone or the other talks about the future of their relationship every now and then.