Tuesday Jan 23 2018
Pakistani-American comedian Kumail Nanjiani nominated for Oscar

Tuesday Jan 23, 2018

In a first, Pakistani-American stand-up comedian and actor Kumail Nanjiani was nominated for an Oscar for ‘The Big Sick’ in the ‘original screenplay’ category.

Nanjiani cowrote his debut film with wife Emily V Gordon.

The actor tweeted his reaction to the nomination, tagging his wife Emily in the post as well.

In Nov 2017, the film which is based on Nanjiani ’s own story clinched an award at the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards. 

The Big Sick is a drama-romance which chronicles his real-life romance with wife Emily Gordon. The cast included Kumail as himself, Zoe Kazan as his girlfriend Emily while Holly Hunter and Ray Romano played Emily's parents.

All eyes were set on Hollywood Tuesday as the Oscars nominees were unveiled, with Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri being in the lead.

“The Big Sick” explores Nanjiani’s cultural conflict as a Pakistani Muslim comedian in a post-9/11 America. His life is further complicated when he falls in love with Gordon, played by Zoe Kazan, and goes against his family’s wishes that he marry a Pakistani woman.

Nanjiani’s family struggle with his decision to pursue comedy as they try to arrange a suitable marriage, while he secretly dates the smart, nerdy Emily.

Nanjiani’s world is upended when Emily falls into a coma with an undiagnosed illness and he keeps a bedside vigil alongside her parents.

“By depicting a Muslim family as like normal people, that’s its big political statement,” said Nanjiani in an earlier interview to Reuters.

“It’s important for kids to see themselves in the stuff they watch. But more than that, I think it’s important that people from different points of view are behind the camera telling the stories, writing them, directing them,” Nanjiani had said.

