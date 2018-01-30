Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 30 2018
Web Desk

Has Kangana ended her spat with Karan Johar for good?

Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 30, 2018

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who his know for her blithe statements and eccentric behaviour, has seemingly ended her spat with director and host Karan Johar for good.

In a recent interview, the powerhouse performer said that Johar knows she does not ‘hate’ him, adding that she has no personal agenda against the director.

She said that at times she can be wrong but still has the right to speak against issues such as nepotism in the industry and other issues in order to correct the society.

Earlier, Ranaut had called the director ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ on his show Koffee with Karan, to which Karan Johar seemingly reciprocated in a cryptic tweet.

In his Twitter post, the director had advised the ‘talent’ to “stay away from overconfidence and delusion.”

The actress is known for disclosing closed details of her personal life to shame former flames, she also gained massive support from fans for calling out the nepotism and sexism prevalent in the film industry.

