Thursday Mar 01 2018
Aisha Khan announces quitting media industry

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

Actor Aisha Khan. Photo taken from Facebook

Pakistani actor Aisha Khan has announced quitting the media industry, without clearly stating the reason behind her decision.

In a message posted on Facebook and shared on Twitter, Aisha has stated that she would be moving to a new phase of her life and has thanked her colleagues and people outside the work industry for their support.

“I have grown and developed and met many wonderful people in this industry to whom I’m ever so grateful,” Aisha has written.

The actor has also apologised to her colleagues for not being able to take new projects since 2016.

“I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please,” she has stated in the message. “I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies.”

Aisha has worked in a number of television dramas, including Mann Mayal, Mehndi and Parsa. She has also appeared on the silver screen – some of her movies being Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.  

