Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

Bollywood legend Sridevi left this world on February 24, leaving her countless fans in the subcontinent and the world shocked and sad.



The star’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional letter for her mother, saying she will love her always.

“There’s is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember,” Jhanvi’s Instagram post said.





Jhanvi, who is set to make her Bollywood with Dhadak, also asked her fans to love and cherish their parents.

“She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife,” she went on to say.