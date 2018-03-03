Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Sridevi’s daughter pens emotional letter to her mother

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Sridevi with her daughter Jhanvi Kapoor

Bollywood legend Sridevi left this world on February 24, leaving her countless fans in the subcontinent and the world shocked and sad.

The star’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor has penned an emotional letter for her mother, saying she will love her always.

“There’s is a gnawing hollowness in my chest that I know I’ll have to learn how to live with. Even with all this emptiness, I still feel your love. I feel you are protecting me from sadness and pain. Every time I close my eyes, I only have good things to remember,” Jhanvi’s Instagram post said.

On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his “Jaan”. She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on


Jhanvi, who is set to make her Bollywood with Dhadak, also asked her fans to love and cherish their parents.

“She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife,” she went on to say.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

'Emoji Movie' swoons below Cruise, Gibson at 'worst in film' Razzies

 Updated 10 hours ago
Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

Trump sparks Twitter war with actor Alec Baldwin

 Updated 16 hours ago
Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

Women looking for Oscar love in best picture cliffhanger

 Updated 21 hours ago
Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

Harry, Meghan invite 2,640 members of public to royal wedding

 Updated yesterday
Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

Priyanka Chopra pens emotional tribute to Sridevi

 Updated yesterday
Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' banned in Pakistan

Anushka Sharma's 'Pari' banned in Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Advertisement
Aisha Khan announces quitting media industry

Aisha Khan announces quitting media industry

 Updated 2 days ago
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pakistani impersonator

 Updated 2 days ago
Riz Ahmed is 'buzzing' from his first trip to Pakistan in 13 years

Riz Ahmed is 'buzzing' from his first trip to Pakistan in 13 years

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM