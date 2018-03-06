Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

Photo: Reuters

Superman actor Henry Cavill is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the Internet death hoax.

The “Justice League” actor, who is known to play Superman in recent DC Comics movies, posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday along with a screenshot of his fake death date listed on Wikipedia. The actor captioned the picture, “When you learn that you died 2 days ago…”

Wikipedia showed the actor died on March 3, 2018. However, shortly after the 34-year-old’s Instagram post, the mistake was corrected.

When you learn that you died 2 days ago....

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill) on

Fans were quick to comment on the post with some saying it was a sigh of relief the actor was still alive while others joked it was his “superman powers” that saved him.

Last month, Sylvester Stallone shut down rumors after reports claimed the 71-year-old actor had died. “Please ignore the stupidity,” Stallone tweeted on February 19. “Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!” he said. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

 Updated 5 hours ago
Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

 Updated 6 hours ago
Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

 Updated 7 hours ago
Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

 Updated yesterday
Veteran actress Shammi passes away

Veteran actress Shammi passes away

 Updated yesterday
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

Oscars draw smallest-ever US television audience

 Updated yesterday
Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

Promotion catapults Bon Jovi back to top of US chart

 Updated 2 days ago
Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor honoured at Oscars

Sridevi, Shashi Kapoor honoured at Oscars

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM