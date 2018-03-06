Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

Photo: Reuters

Superman actor Henry Cavill is the latest celebrity to fall victim to the Internet death hoax.

The “Justice League” actor, who is known to play Superman in recent DC Comics movies, posted a selfie on Instagram on Monday along with a screenshot of his fake death date listed on Wikipedia. The actor captioned the picture, “When you learn that you died 2 days ago…”

Wikipedia showed the actor died on March 3, 2018. However, shortly after the 34-year-old’s Instagram post, the mistake was corrected.

Fans were quick to comment on the post with some saying it was a sigh of relief the actor was still alive while others joked it was his “superman powers” that saved him.



Last month, Sylvester Stallone shut down rumors after reports claimed the 71-year-old actor had died. “Please ignore the stupidity,” Stallone tweeted on February 19. “Alive and well and happy and healthy…Still punching!” he said.