Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Thursday Mar 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Barbie unveils dolls based on inspiring women

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 08, 2018

New series of Barbie. Photo: Twitter

US toymaker Mattel on Wednesday unveiled a new line of Barbie dolls based on accomplished women that include US snowboarder Chloe Kim, Australian conservationist Bindi Irwin and Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The toymaker announced the new dolls ahead of International Woman's Day on Thursday.

Most of the new dolls are based on living women such as Chinese volleyball champion Hui Ruoqi, French chef Helene Darroze and British boxing champion Nicola Adams.

Another line dubbed "Inspiring Women" is based on historic celebrities such as pioneer aviatrix Amelia Earhart and African-American mathematician Katherine Johnson, made popular by the 2016 Hollywood movie "Hidden Figures."

The new dolls, however, keep the unrealistically thin and lean proportions of a classic Barbie doll.

Mattel's Barbie, for decades a blonde white doll, began in recent years to diversify its line in order to boost sales.

In early 2016, the California-based company launched Barbie versions in three different body shapes -- tall, petite and curvy -- and in seven different skin tones.

In December 2017, Mattel launched a Barbie doll based on US Olympic fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, an American of Muslim faith who competes with a hijab head cover.

This diversification has allowed Barbie to be one of Mattel's few successful toy lines, showing a nine percent growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 in a year that the company's global sales dropped by 10.5 percent.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to UK's Prince Harry: paper

Meghan Markle baptised by archbishop ahead of wedding to UK's Prince Harry: paper

 Updated 9 hours ago
Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

Deceased fan leaves all her belongings to Sanjay Dutt

 Updated 2 days ago
Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

Indian filmmaker wishes to cast Fawad Khan

 Updated 2 days ago
Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

Mahira Khan shares how Time's Up is crossing over to Pakistan

 Updated 2 days ago
Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

Man charged in theft of Frances McDormand's Oscar

 Updated 2 days ago
Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

Superman actor Henry Cavill reacts to reports of his death

 Updated 3 days ago
Advertisement
Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

Pakistani designer Yasmeen Jiwa debuts at Paris Fashion Week

 Updated 3 days ago
Veteran actress Shammi passes away

Veteran actress Shammi passes away

 Updated 3 days ago
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM