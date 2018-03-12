'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is 2018’s highest-grossing Indian film after 'Padmaavat'

The film stars Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha, both of whom earned their fame with 2011 romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has come out to be the second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, trailing the controversy-ridden Padmaavat.



The film’s success surprised most, especially considering the cast which was not very high profile, also managing beating Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman.

In its third week at the box office, the film has earned INR 821 million, surpassing other recent small-budget hits like Fukrey Returns and Aashiqui 2.

