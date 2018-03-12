'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is 2018’s highest-grossing Indian film after 'Padmaavat'

Monday Mar 12, 2018
Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has come out to be the second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, trailing the controversy-ridden Padmaavat.
The film’s success surprised most, especially considering the cast which was not very high profile, also managing beating Akshay Kumar-starrer Padman.
In its third week at the box office, the film has earned INR 821 million, surpassing other recent small-budget hits like Fukrey Returns and Aashiqui 2.
The film stars Kartik Aryan and Nushrat Bharucha, both of whom earned their fame with 2011 romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama.
Comments