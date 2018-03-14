'Raees' actor Narendra Jha passes away

Narendra Jha. Photo: File

Bollywood actor Narendra Jha who was recently seen in Mahira Khan and Shah Rukh Khan starrer Raees (2017) died of a heart attack on Wednesday.

The actor who played Muna Bhai in Raees was 55.

Quoting the actor's driver, TV channels reported he was at his farmhouse in Maharashtra, when he complained of chest pain and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

"He had no health issues and last night (Tuesday) he was fine. He ate properly and spoke to us. Things were fine. Around 4:00 am today, he felt a chest pain so we took him to a nearby hospital, but everything was over by then," NDTV quoted the driver as saying.

Some of his films included Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and Mohenjo Daro and Ghayal Once Again among others.

Jha was working in a film with Sangram Singh that is yet to release. He was also signed up for the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Race 3.

Bollywood actors took to Twitter to express shock over the actor’s sudden demise:



