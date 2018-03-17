Shahroz, Syra set dance floor on fire at family wedding

Pakistan’s beloved couple Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Shehroz continue to reaffirm our faith in love. Photo: Instagram

Pakistan’s beloved couple Shehroz Sabzwari and Syra Shehroz continue to reaffirm our faith in love.



Photos and videos of the couple from a recent wedding have taken over the social media and we can't help but gush.

The actors, who tied the knot in 2012, can be seen dancing their heart out during a family wedding.

Syra donned a Zara Shahjahan gharara choli for the event and stole the show.

Weddings sheddings @zarashahjahanofficial A post shared by Syra Shahroz (@sairoz) on Mar 16, 2018 at 3:43am PDT





The wedding proved to be a star-studded event with popular stars such as Javed Sheikh, Saleem Sheikh, Momal Sheikh among others.



The entire family had gathered together for the wedding and the nikkah was held at Lahore' Badshahi Mosque.

Photo: Instagram

Syra and Shehroz are one of the most loved and popular couples of the country who live life lavishly and are a perfect example of marriages made in heaven.

