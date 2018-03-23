Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 23 2018
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were married for five years. Photo: Glamour

Brad Pitt and Jenifer Aniston are reportedly considering giving their relationship another chance.

According to reports, the actors have been meeting in secret after George Clooney encouraged Pitt to reach out to Aniston after her split from fellow actor Justin Theroux.

Aniston and Pitt were married for five years before he met Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr and Mrs Smith.

Pitt who married Angelina Jolie in 2014 and with whom he has six kids split up, after Jolie filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences in 2016.

According to a source in Star magazine, “George was the first person to call him when his marriage to Angie imploded. After Jen and Justin [Theroux, 46] announced their split, he encouraged Brad to reach out and give their relationship another chance.”

Aniston and Theroux announced their split on February 15 in a joint statement which read: “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation. This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship.”

