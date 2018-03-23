Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Mar 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 23, 2018

Shehzad Roy received his second Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Photo: Instagram 

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy was awarded his second Sitara-e-Imtiaz today in Islamabad.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz is Pakistan's third highest civilian honour, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours.

Roy received his first Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2005 for his humanitarian work and excellence in public service. For his organisation’s rehabilitation work after the 2005 Nothern Pakistan earthquake, he was awarded Sitara-e-Eissar (Star of Sacrifice) in 2006.

Last night he tweeted, “I will be honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz tomorrow in Islamabad. I know of so many unsung heroes who may never be publicly recognised but they work every day to reform our society. I dedicate this award to their selfless dedication”.

Late last year, Roy was also appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

Mahira Khan's character poster from '7 Din Mohabbat In' released

 Updated 12 hours ago
Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

Chris Evans may not play Captain America after Avengers 4

 Updated 12 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt might be getting back together

 Updated 14 hours ago
Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Israeli production company to launch a #MeToo reality show

Updated 15 hours ago
Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

Narcos producer shows 'mechanism' of Brazil corruption in new series

 Updated 18 hours ago
Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

Stallone confuses Bobby Deol for Salman Khan in shout out for Race3

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

Mahira Khan's mother not talking to her after Zalmi defeat Kings

 Updated 2 days ago
Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

Amir Khan, Faryal Makhdoom in talks for their own reality show

 Updated 2 days ago
Humaima Malick requests privacy for brother Feroze Khan's wedding

Humaima Malick requests privacy for brother Feroze Khan's wedding

 Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM