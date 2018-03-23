Shehzad Roy awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

Shehzad Roy received his second Sitara-e-Imtiaz. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani singer Shehzad Roy was awarded his second Sitara-e-Imtiaz today in Islamabad.



Sitara-e-Imtiaz is Pakistan's third highest civilian honour, awarded to individuals who have made significant contributions to the security or national interests of Pakistan, world peace, cultural or other significant public endeavours.

Roy received his first Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2005 for his humanitarian work and excellence in public service. For his organisation’s rehabilitation work after the 2005 Nothern Pakistan earthquake, he was awarded Sitara-e-Eissar (Star of Sacrifice) in 2006.

Last night he tweeted, “I will be honoured with the Sitara-e-Imtiaz tomorrow in Islamabad. I know of so many unsung heroes who may never be publicly recognised but they work every day to reform our society. I dedicate this award to their selfless dedication”.

Late last year, Roy was also appointed as the National Goodwill Ambassador for United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).