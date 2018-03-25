Karan Johar to come back with new season of Koffee with Karan: reports

Filmmaker Karan Johar. Photo: File

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar will soon return on the silver screen with his talk show Koffee with Karan.

According to Indian media, it was initially rumoured that the show would not be aired until next year. However, the talk show is said to make a comeback in September with newly-weds Anusha Sharma and Virat Kohli as the first guests.

“Currently, Karan is judging India’s Next Superstars that will wind up on April 8. He was part of the musical show Dil Hai Hindustani with Badshah last year, but this time, he has excused himself as he wanted to concentrate on his next directorial project for which he wants to take a break of four months from TV,” Indian media quoted a source close to KJo as saying. “However, he will be back with the sixth season of his controversial chat show.”

Koffee with Karan has always been a feature of conversations given the controversies that often arise in its seasons, the recent one surrounding nepotism.

The controversy began after Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut called KJo the “flag-bearer of nepotism” in one of the episodes of Koffee with karan.

“If ever my biopic is made, you’ll be the stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders. Flag-bearer of nepotism. The movie mafia,” Kangana had said on the show.

The comments initiated a debate on nepotism in the Indian film industry and many others, like Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan, were dragged into it.

KJo responded to this in a session with Anupama Chopra at London School of Economics, saying: "She was my guest and I had to hear what she had to say. When she says ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’, I want to say to her, I am glad she knows what it means.”

He went on to say that he has not promoted any of his family members in the industry but instead introduced 13 directors who had no ties with Bollywood.