Monday Mar 26 2018
Salman Khan assures assistance for fellow actor

Monday Mar 26, 2018

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on Monday said he’s providing assistance to actress Pooja Dadwal after she tried contacting him to seek financial help for her Tuberculosis treatment.

Dadwal who starred in the 1995 film Veergati said in an earlier interview that she had been suffering from Tuberculosis and was trying to reach out to Salman Khan for financial help but hadn’t received a response.

When questioned about this at a press conference, the actor said his team was “already into it”. “I just heard about this and we are trying to help as much as we can. And our team is already into it. I was not knowing about this that she was going through this phase. I think she will be okay.”

Salman also clarified that Dadwal was not his co-star but his brother-in-laws. “I know, it’s really sad. She is not my co-star, but she was Atul’s co-star,” he added.

In a video, Pooja had stated she had been hospitalised for the past 15 days and was in need of urgent help.

