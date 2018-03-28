Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Mar 28 2018
Indian director travelling to Pakistan for screening of his film 'Baahubali'

Wednesday Mar 28, 2018

Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli. Photo: File

Indian film director and screenwriter SS Rajamouli is travelling to Karachi to attend the Pakistan International Film Festival (PIFF) for the screening of his film Baahubali.

The director took to Twitter to announce the news. “Baahubali has given me opportunities to travel to a number of countries… The most exciting of them all is now, Pakistan. Thank you Pakistan International Film Festival, Karachi for the invite,” he said.

The second part of the film series, Baahubali: The Conclusion, played across 100 screens in Pakistan last year.

Both parts of Baahubali have toured several international film festivals, including Golden Horse Film Festival in Taiwan, L'Etrange International Film Festival in Paris and the Moscow International Film Festival.

PIFF 2018 will begin on March 29 in Karachi and run till April 1, 2018.

The four-day festival will screen features, short films and documentaries from Pakistan and around the world.

According to reports, other Indian films which will be a part of PIFF are Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's Dear Zindagi, Rajat Kapoor's Ankhon Dekhi, Irrfan Khan and Pakistani actress Saba Qamar's Hindi Medium, Sanjay Mishra's Kadvi Hawa, Swara Bhasker's Nil Battey Sannata and Marathi movie Sairat. 

