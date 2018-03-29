Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Mar 29 2018
Tobias Menzies to play Prince Phillip in The Crown’s season three

Tobias Menzies. Photo: Getty Images 

Tobias Menzies has been cast in the third season of The Crown to play Prince Phillip. 

Menzies will replace Matt Smith who played the role in the first two seasons.

He is best known for playing Edmund Tully on Game of Thrones. Menzies has also starred in other shows such as The Night Manager and Outlander

Menzies will be portraying the Duke OF Edinburgh from the 1960s to 1980s.

Paul Bettany was originally cast in the role, however, he dropped out due to other commitments.

The Crown recently came under fire following news that lead actress Claire Foy was paid less than her male co-star Matt Smith with the production company later issuing a formal apology to its former lead star.  

