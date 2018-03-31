Filmfare honours Fawad Khan with Best Cinematic Icon award

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani heartthrob Fawad Khan has been honoured by Filmfare once again.

Fawad was honoured with the title of Best Cinematic Icon Pakistan/India at a Filmfare event held at Bollywood Parks in Dubai last night.

The actor is in Dubai for relaunch of Filmfare Magazine (Middle East) and while India has banned Pakistani talent from its film industry, the event provided a platform for artistes from both countries to come together.

Fawad was the first Pakistani actor to win a Filmfare award for Best Debut in India for his first Bollywood film Khoobsurat.

Along with Fawad, Mehwish Hayat, Javed Sheikh and Hasnian Lehri from Pakistan also attended the event. From India, Filmfare flew in Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Dia Mirza, Jackie Shroff, designer Manish Malhotra and several others.

Fawad, who has previously worked in Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, was also seen at the event with the director and designer Manish Malhotra.

Photo: Instagram



