Five of Nazia Hassan's best songs

Pakistan’s ‘pop queen’ sweetheart Nazia Hassan would have been 53 today.



Born on April 3, 1965, Hassan rose to popularity to become one of the country's most famous celebrities in the 70s and 80s.

She won hearts across the world with her debut single Aap Jaisa Koi for Indian film Qurbani and is still remembered for her charismatic vocals. Hassan was the first Pakistani to win a Filmfare Award.

The game-changing star died on August 13, 2000, at the age of 35, in London following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

On her birthday today, we look back at five of her best songs.

1) Ankhein Milanay Walay

Released in 1983, the hit song was part of her third album Young Tarang.

2) Aap Jaisa Koi

Hassan's debut song for the Indian film Qurbani was released in 1980. The song has been mixed and reproduced several times since.



3) Disco Deewane

Released in 1981, the song's popularity can be gauged by the fact that the Disco Song in Indian film Student of the Year was inspired by it.

4) Dam Dam Dee Dee

The song was released in 1995 and had everyone singing and swaying to its tunes.

5) Boom Boom

The song was released in 1982 and was part of her second album Boom Boom for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

