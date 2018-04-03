Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Tuesday Apr 03 2018
By
Web Desk

Five of Nazia Hassan's best songs

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 03, 2018

Pakistan’s ‘pop queen’ sweetheart Nazia Hassan would have been 53 today.

Born on April 3, 1965, Hassan rose to popularity to become one of the country's most famous celebrities in the 70s and 80s. 

Google honours Nazia Hassan with Doodle on 53rd birthday

Nobody could have guessed that a girl who started singing at 10 would become one of the most conspicuous female singers

She won hearts across the world with her debut single Aap Jaisa Koi for Indian film Qurbani and is still remembered for her charismatic vocals. Hassan was the first Pakistani to win a Filmfare Award.

The game-changing star died on August 13, 2000, at the age of 35, in London following a prolonged battle with lung cancer.

On her birthday today, we look back at five of her best songs.

1) Ankhein Milanay Walay

Released in 1983, the hit song was part of her third album Young Tarang.

2) Aap Jaisa Koi

Hassan's debut song for the Indian film Qurbani was released in 1980.  The song has been mixed and reproduced several times since.

3) Disco Deewane

Released in 1981, the song's popularity can be gauged by the fact that the Disco Song in Indian film Student of the Year was inspired by it.

4) Dam Dam Dee Dee

The song was released in 1995 and had everyone singing and swaying to its tunes.

5) Boom Boom

The song was released in 1982 and was part of her second album Boom Boom for which she was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Advertisement

More From Entertainment:

‘It’s every girl’s dream’ says Deepika amid wedding rumours

‘It’s every girl’s dream’ says Deepika amid wedding rumours

 Updated 3 hours ago
Sania Mirza's hilarious tweet in Shoaib Malik's support

Sania Mirza's hilarious tweet in Shoaib Malik's support

 Updated 10 hours ago
Actress Lynda Carter honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actress Lynda Carter honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Updated 13 hours ago
Aisha Khan to tie the knot with celebrated Pakistan military officer

Aisha Khan to tie the knot with celebrated Pakistan military officer

Updated 15 hours ago
Stranger Things creators accused of ripping off film

Stranger Things creators accused of ripping off film

 Updated 16 hours ago
Cross-border music mergers

Cross-border music mergers

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Baaghi 2 slammed as 'new low for Bollywood' for portraying Kashmir human shield incident

Baaghi 2 slammed as 'new low for Bollywood' for portraying Kashmir human shield incident

 Updated yesterday
Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan part ways after nine years together

Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan part ways after nine years together

 Updated 2 days ago
Google honours Nazia Hassan with Doodle on 53rd birthday

Google honours Nazia Hassan with Doodle on 53rd birthday

Updated 2 days ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM