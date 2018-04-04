Aisha Khan to tie the knot with celebrated Pakistan military officer

Former actress Aisha Khan, who, a few weeks earlier announced her departure from the Pakistani entertainment industry, has made another announcement but this time it’s bound to make fans happy.

The Mann Mayal star on Wednesday announced Tuesday night that she would be tying the knot soon.

Aisha took to Instagram and posted a picture with her fiancé with the caption, “My fiancé and I are overwhelmed with all the love and prayers that have poured in thus far.”

“I had made my announcement to leave my media career as I now prefer to stay away from the limelight. We got engaged last year and have known each other for several years before.

"We would request privacy from here on and expect everybody to respect our decision of keeping our wedding a small family affair. Please remember us and our families in your prayers!” she said.



According to Geo News' morning talk show Geo Pakistan, Aisha is tying the knot with Major Uqbah — the first Pakistan military officer to be appointed as an instructor at the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.

Major Uqbah Hadeed Malik graduated from the British Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 2007 and underwent training at the time when Prince William of Wales was his fellow cadet.

He joined the prestigious faculty of crème de la crème platoon commanders of Sandhurst when Pakistan and British governments agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in defence training and capabilities.

Major Uqbah made headlines in the English press when his British cadets rendered a tribute in his honour by singing Pakistan’s national anthem as a surprise for him.



On March 1, in a message posted on Facebook and shared on Twitter, Aisha bid farewell to the entertainment industry.

“With great pleasure and humility, I have decided to bid farewell to our wonderful media industry. I am bowing out with immense satisfaction and a lot of pride to move on to the next phase of my life.

"I have always tried to keep my professional and personal life separate and request everyone to understand please,” Aisha had said.

The actor had also apologised to her colleagues for not being able to take new projects since 2016.

“I would also like to let my colleagues and friends know about the limitation that I might have had in accepting new projects since 2016 out of which a few scripts stayed with me for a long time. My apologies.”

Aisha has worked in a number of television dramas, including Mann Mayal, Mehndi and Parsa. She has also appeared on the silver screen – some of her movies being Waar and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani.

