Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
entertainment
Friday Apr 06 2018
By
Web Desk

Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 06, 2018

Photo: File

Pakistani rock band Strings on Friday released the second single of their album ‘30’.

The song Urr Jaoon has been released as part of an album which celebrates 30 years of the band.

The second track of the album, “30”, Urr Jaoon is a mellow number featuring Bilal Maqsood’s mellifluous vocals cushioned in the quintessential Strings pop-rock sound. With lyrics that lift the song to a whole new sphere, the experience of Urr Jaoon is personal and heavy with emotion, the band said in a Facebook post."

Strings tell all about new singles, Coke Studio and upcoming performances

In their first appearance on a TV show after six years, the band told Geo Pakistan that they want to get out there and perform

"The video also marks the reunion of Strings and Jami, a dynamic combination that has always led to some groundbreaking audio-visual collaborations."

“With Urr Jaoon, Jami cleverly juxtaposes the war between the light and the dark within ourselves through the conceptual music video. Shedding light upon an issue that plagues our society, the song is given a new meaning with the visual landscape that he sculpts,” the post added.

Strings earlier confirmed that they will celebrate three decades of playing music together with the release of eight singles, with the first two songs being ‘Sajni’ and ‘Urr Jaoon’.

Earlier sharing his excitement for the release of their singles this year, Faisal Kapadia told Geo Pakistan, “We are so excited for our new music.”

In their first appearance on a TV show after six years, the band told Geo Pakistan that they “want to get out there and perform.”

Last year in October, the band bid farewell to Coke Studio. Further in December last year, the band returned to stage after a hiatus of four years.

You can listen to the song here:


Advertisement

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

Donald Trump’s hair has no chill

 Updated 2 hours ago
These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

These designers will showcase collections at Fashion Pakistan Week in Karachi

 Updated 8 hours ago
Salman Khan — Prisoner 106 — unable to sleep in jail

Salman Khan — Prisoner 106 — unable to sleep in jail

 Updated 9 hours ago
Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

Japan anime giant Takahata dies at 82

 Updated 13 hours ago
Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

Salman Khan to spend another night in jail as court adjourns bail hearing

 Updated 15 hours ago
How celebrities reacted to Salman Khan’s jail term over antelope poaching

How celebrities reacted to Salman Khan’s jail term over antelope poaching

 Updated yesterday
Advertisement
Five celebrities who deleted Facebook over privacy concerns

Five celebrities who deleted Facebook over privacy concerns

 Updated yesterday
Salman Khan - The bad boy of Indian cinema

Salman Khan - The bad boy of Indian cinema

Updated yesterday
Salman Khan arrested after five-year jail sentence in blackbuck poaching case

Salman Khan arrested after five-year jail sentence in blackbuck poaching case

 Updated yesterday
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM