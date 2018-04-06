Strings' powerful new single sheds light upon issue plaguing our society

Photo: File

Pakistani rock band Strings on Friday released the second single of their album ‘30’.

The song Urr Jaoon has been released as part of an album which celebrates 30 years of the band.

The second track of the album, “30”, Urr Jaoon is a mellow number featuring Bilal Maqsood’s mellifluous vocals cushioned in the quintessential Strings pop-rock sound. With lyrics that lift the song to a whole new sphere, the experience of Urr Jaoon is personal and heavy with emotion, the band said in a Facebook post."

"The video also marks the reunion of Strings and Jami, a dynamic combination that has always led to some groundbreaking audio-visual collaborations."

“With Urr Jaoon, Jami cleverly juxtaposes the war between the light and the dark within ourselves through the conceptual music video. Shedding light upon an issue that plagues our society, the song is given a new meaning with the visual landscape that he sculpts,” the post added.

Strings earlier confirmed that they will celebrate three decades of playing music together with the release of eight singles, with the first two songs being ‘Sajni’ and ‘Urr Jaoon’.

Earlier sharing his excitement for the release of their singles this year, Faisal Kapadia told Geo Pakistan, “We are so excited for our new music.”

In their first appearance on a TV show after six years, the band told Geo Pakistan that they “want to get out there and perform.”

Last year in October, the band bid farewell to Coke Studio. Further in December last year, the band returned to stage after a hiatus of four years.

