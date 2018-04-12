Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 12 2018
By
Web Desk

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson responds to reports of actor’s deteriorating health

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 12, 2018

Irrfan Khan. Photo: File

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson has denied reports claiming the Bollywood actor’s health is deteriorating and asked people to refrain from spreading rumours.

Irrfan took to Twitter last month to reveal he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and that he will be travelling abroad for treatment.

Recently, however, reports went viral claiming that the actor’s cancer was in its final stage.

Responding to the reports, Irrfan’s spokesperson said, “This latest round of news being spread through social media in the last few days about Irrfan’s health is absolutely false and there’s no truth to it whatsoever."

"We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan’s way. However it’s not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone’s health,” he added.

Irrfan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan suffering from 'rare disease'

Actor asks fans not to speculate on his condition, adding that he will share more

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Barbie Dreams': Is Katrina Kaif all set to write her life story?

'Barbie Dreams': Is Katrina Kaif all set to write her life story?

 Updated 5 hours ago
Zara Noor Abbas calls out models for ridiculing her walk at fashion week

Zara Noor Abbas calls out models for ridiculing her walk at fashion week

 Updated 9 hours ago
Sania Mirza slams man for saying she's no longer Indian

Sania Mirza slams man for saying she's no longer Indian

 Updated 9 hours ago
FPW comes to an end amidst glitz and glamour

FPW comes to an end amidst glitz and glamour

 Updated 10 hours ago
Donnie Yen to star in Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’

Donnie Yen to star in Disney’s live-action ‘Mulan’

 Updated 16 hours ago
LA prosecutors reviewing Kevin Spacey sex crime case

LA prosecutors reviewing Kevin Spacey sex crime case

 Updated 20 hours ago
Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

Netflix to pull all movies from Cannes film festival

 Updated 21 hours ago
Priyanka Chopra reveals she was refused movie role because of skin colour

Priyanka Chopra reveals she was refused movie role because of skin colour

 Updated yesterday
Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

Netflix to broadcast series on IPL's Mumbai Indians

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM