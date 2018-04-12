Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson responds to reports of actor’s deteriorating health

Irrfan Khan. Photo: File

Irrfan Khan’s spokesperson has denied reports claiming the Bollywood actor’s health is deteriorating and asked people to refrain from spreading rumours.

Irrfan took to Twitter last month to reveal he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour and that he will be travelling abroad for treatment.

Recently, however, reports went viral claiming that the actor’s cancer was in its final stage.

Responding to the reports, Irrfan’s spokesperson said, “This latest round of news being spread through social media in the last few days about Irrfan’s health is absolutely false and there’s no truth to it whatsoever."

"We as his family and friends again request the members of the media to continue their support and the prayers that have come Irrfan’s way. However it’s not right to spread rumours through mediums of social media without fact check or any official validation. In the meanwhile once again we request everyone to refrain from picking up social media statuses as affirmative developments on someone’s health,” he added.

Irrfan, 51, has acted in more than 100 films, including Bollywood hits Piku, Maqbool, Haasil and Paan Singh Tomar. His English language films include Life Of Pi, Slumdog Millionaire and The Amazing Spider-Man.

In 2013, he won India's National Film Award for his leading role in Paan Singh Tomar.

He has also won the Viewers' Choice Award at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the film The Lunchbox. It was also the only Indian film to be selected for competition at the London Film Festival that year.