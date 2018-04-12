Zara Noor Abbas calls out models for ridiculing her walk at fashion week

Zara Noor Abbas. Photo: Instagram

Pakistani drama actress Zara Noor Abbas has called out models for mocking her ‘walk’ on the ramp.

The actress who walked for Huma Adnan on day one of Fashion Pakistan Week S/S ’18 shared a video on her Instagram of models ridiculing her.

In the post, Abbas explained why she chose to walk the way she did and lamented “it’s women who don’t let each other grow”.

“Hey, dear stunning models! You girls look amazing in this video and thank you for making me learn a few things about the world,” she wrote. “Now I can’t complain why women in the world have to fight so much for gender equality. That is because women don’t build women. They bash at each other like this. They don't know that it is the women who don’t let each other grow.”

Praising models for their “amazing and tiring” work she said, “I am an actor, not a model. I can’t even imagine to be a model. It is so effortlessly amazing and tiring at the same time.

“But as an entertainer, it is my job to entertain my audiences. And that’s what I did with my walk which was based on the theme of a warrior princess thus the belt and the boots were incorporated in my outfit. That is why designers choose actors as showstoppers for their walks. To add more drama. Some liked it, some didn't. My designer was happy and so was I,” she added

“But anyway, all the best for tonight. Run the world, Girls!!” she concluded.

The post drew support from many celebrities, including Ayesha Omar. “your statement couldn’t have been better worded. I saw something in some article and came to your Instagram account to read the whole thing. You hit the nail on the spot. You’re an entertainer, an actor, but most importantly, you aren’t afraid to let down your inhibitions and step out of your comfort zone. That takes a lot. So proud of you,” Ayesha commented.

