Saba Qamar smokes in latest photo shoot to make a point

Photo: Instagram

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has tackled the stigma surrounding women smoking in the country.

The Hindi Medium actress posted a picture from a latest photo shoot on her Instagram which shows her holding a boom box and grooving with a cigarette in her mouth.

The caption of the picture read, “Mard peeyein toh wah, hum peeyein toh haaaa. Tum khao toh chips, hum khaain toh aaloo [If men smoke then you go wow but if we [women] smoke then you criticise. If you eat then they are fries, if we eat they are potatoes].”

“Smoking is injurious to all, not only to women,” she added in an apparent reference to criticism from certain segments of the society after a picture and video of Pakistani actress Mahira Khan smoking went viral.

Mahira faced criticism from some after a picture and video showed her smoking on two separate occasions in the past year.



However, many spoke out in support of the actress, who made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees, questioning why nobody objects when men smoke and that it is her personal choice.