Kareena Kapoor trolled for marrying a Muslim

Kareena Kapoor. Photo: Twitter

After Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza, Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor has been trolled for speaking up for eight-year-old Asifa Bano who was raped and murdered in occupied Kashmir.

A picture of the actor holding a placard in support of the eight-year-old went viral on social media.

Kareena’s co-star in Veere Di Wedding Swara Bhasker shared the picture on her Twitter.

A user commented on Bhasker’s tweet saying Kareena should be ashamed for marrying Saif Ali Khan, a Muslim, and naming her son Taimur, who shares the name with a Turco-Mongol conqueror.



"She should be ashamed of the fact that despite being a Hindu is married to a Muslim. Has a child with him and named him Taimur, after a brutal Islamic barbarian," he wrote.

However, Bhasker hit back at the Twitter user and said he is a “shame on India and Hindus”.



“You should be ashamed you exist. That God gave you a brain which you chose to fill with hate and a mouth you chose to spew filth from. You are a shame on India and Hindus. That sh**s like you feel emboldened to talk this crap publicly is this government’s legacy," she wrote.

Kareena, Swara and Sonam Kapoor will be seen together in Veere Di Wedding which is scheduled to release on June 1.



Earlier, Sania Mirza slammed a Twitter user for saying she is no “longer an Indian” because she married a Pakistani man.

Sania, who is married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, took to Twitter to stand up for an eight-year-old girl raped and murdered in Harinagar district of Indian occupied Kashmir.

In response to her tweet, Twitter user and India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party’s social media coordinator Kichu Kannan Namo said, “With all respect madam which country are you talking about. Last time I checked you had married into Pakistan. You no longer are an Indian.”

Slamming the Twitter user, Sania said, "First of all nobody married 'into' anywhere. You marry a person. Secondly, now a low life like you will tell me which country I belong to. I play for India, I am an Indian and I always will be. And maybe if you look beyond religion and country one day you may just also stand for humanity.”