Zayn Malik reveals he wanted to be with Gigi Hadid forever

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Photo: File

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has revealed he wanted to be with model Gigi Hadid forever.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the 25-year-old singer said during an a phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” he said confirming that he wrote his new single, Let Me, for ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about,” Zayn continued to Seacrest. “You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Zayn and Gigi revealed on March 13 that they had called it quits after two years together. The former One Direction member broke the news via Twitter.

The singer has also said he feels he can be an Oscar-winning actor.

"I'd be interested in doing some acting. It's always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances," Zayn said while speaking to old Manchester radio station Key 103.

He added, "I'm not saying that I'm an Oscar-level actor right now, but I'm sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up."