Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Zayn Malik reveals he wanted to be with Gigi Hadid forever

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 16, 2018

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Photo: File

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik has revealed he wanted to be with model Gigi Hadid forever.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the 25-year-old singer said during an a phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” he said confirming that he wrote his new single, Let Me, for ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid.

“We go through experiences so we have memories and stories and things to write down and contemplate and think about,” Zayn continued to Seacrest. “You get to really put your experience into something. It should be remembered forever.”

Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid part ways

Affectionately calling him 'Z', Gigi said she was 'forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons' they shared

Zayn and Gigi revealed on March 13 that they had called it quits after two years together. The former One Direction member broke the news via Twitter.

The singer has also said he feels he can be an Oscar-winning actor.

"I'd be interested in doing some acting. It's always been something that I liked doing, even when I was growing up. I did a few school performances," Zayn said while speaking to old Manchester radio station Key 103.

He added, "I'm not saying that I'm an Oscar-level actor right now, but I'm sure I can go to a few classes and learn things and pick it up." 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Kareena Kapoor trolled for marrying a Muslim

Kareena Kapoor trolled for marrying a Muslim

 Updated 4 hours ago
Social media is so time consuming, says Kangana Ranaut

Social media is so time consuming, says Kangana Ranaut

Updated yesterday
Bon Jovi, Nina Simone enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Bon Jovi, Nina Simone enter Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

 Updated yesterday
Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in new trailer

Priyanka Chopra stars alongside Claire Danes, Jim Parsons in new trailer

Updated 2 days ago
Model Areeba Habib apologises to Zara Noor Abbas for ridiculing her walk

Model Areeba Habib apologises to Zara Noor Abbas for ridiculing her walk

 Updated 2 days ago
Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86

Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' director Milos Forman dies at 86

 Updated 2 days ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up wedding photographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle snap up wedding photographer

 Updated 2 days ago
‘Terminator’ reboot casts Gabriel Luna as lead

‘Terminator’ reboot casts Gabriel Luna as lead

 Updated 2 days ago
Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

Suspect charged in France over Kardashian gunpoint robbery

 Updated 3 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM