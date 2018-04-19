Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 19 2018
By
Web Desk

Ali Zafar rejects Meesha Shafi's sexual harassment allegations

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 19, 2018

Renowned singer, actor and composer Ali Zafar finally broke his silence, categorically denying all claims of harassment lodged against him by singer Meesha Shafi.

Meesha, making first-of-its-kind allegations in the entertainment industry, claimed that she was sexually harassed more than once by Zafar.

The Coke Studio singer began his official statement by saying "he is the father of a young girl and a young boy, a husband to a wife and a son to a mother. I am a man that has stood up for myself, my family, my colleagues and friends countless times in the face of slander, defamation and general unkindness.” 

Ali Zafar in his tweet further said: “I intend to take this through the courts of law and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any allegations here.”

Zafar in his statement referred to the famous #metoo movement, which has seen series of revelations worldwide by women who claimed to have been sexually harassed. 

The allegation, might break the glass ceiling in the industry which has yet a long way to go before more of these cases get acknowledgment, became a widely discussed topic.

Earlier today, Pakistani singer and actress Meesha Shafi alleged Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on more than one occasion.

Meesha Shafi alleges Ali Zafar sexually harassed her on multiple occasions

Singer says she's speaking up to break the culture of silence that permeates through our society

The singer took to Twitter to speak up about her experience stating “my conscience does not allow me to be silent anymore.”

“Sharing this because I believe that by speaking out about my own experience of sexual harassment, I will break the culture of silence that permeates through our society. It is not easy to speak out. But it is harder to stay silent. My conscience will not allow it anymore #MeToo,” Shafi tweeted.

This is the first incident of a Pakistani celebrity alleging a colleague harassed her. 

Comments

