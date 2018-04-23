Armeena Khan recalls horrifying experience of being harassed

Armeena Khan. Photo: File

Pakistani actor Armeena Khan has recalled a horrifying experience of being sexually harassed in Lahore.

The actor known for her roles in serials Muhabbat Ab Nahi Hugi, Bol and Ishq Parast took to Twitter to share her #MeToo story as the movement gathers momentum in Pakistan.

“I was in Anarkali in Lahore in a burka (nobody knew who I was). I literally had my backside groped and breasts grabbed. NOT by one guy but by two,” she wrote.

“Now, my family saw that and I asked them why? I was told it was a really common thing there. Did I deserve that?” Armeena asked.

The actor’s story comes days after Meesha Shafi alleged Ali Zafar sexually harassing her on more than one occasion in what is Pakistan’s first high profile "#MeToo" accusation.



The allegations have led to a debate regarding sexual harassment in the country and empowered many to speak up about their own experiences.

Earlier on Friday, actor Ayesha Omar while speaking on Geo News programme Lekin shared that she too has been a victim of harassment .

"Being a woman, especially in Pakistan, It takes a lot to speak about it. I know many women and individuals who have been through the same things. I, myself, have been a victim of serious harassment in the industry over the years," she said.

Ayesha expressed her inability to share her own experiences due to a lack of strength to discuss it at this time.

"I hope, someday I have the strength and I am brave enough to talk about it but when people like Meesha or others who have the courage to speak up against harassment are accused of trying to pull publicity stunts," she added.

On Thursday, Meesha posted on Twitter, accusing Ali of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" read the statement.

Ali denied the accusations, threatening legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," he wrote on Twitter.