Request colleagues to refrain from manipulating #MeToo movement: Nabila

Meesha Shafi’s sexual harassment allegations against Ali Zafar have received a mixed response from the entertainment industry with some supporting either one but most remaining neutral and stating that they stand with the truth.

Makeup guru Nabila, who has been credited for scouting Ali Zafar by doing his first ever shoot, has also spoken on the issue.

The makeup guru took to Facebook and requested her “colleagues to refrain from manipulating the #MeToo movement for their personal vendetta or instant fame".

“I have been part of Ali’s personal and professional growth and seen him evolve into a fine young man. In my option he fulfils the role of a responsible adult, musician, actor, husband, father, brother, son, friend and more,” she wrote.

“I have also known Meesha Shafi professionally and seen her develop from being a model to a successful musician and a fine professional. She is a true millennial, juggling children, talent, career and home. Meesha is inspiring, cool, rebellious, firm, strong, and by no means meek or submissive,” Nabila added.

The makeup guru continued, “Although I don’t like getting involved in any politics but seeing the divide and undying obscenity surrounding the allegations I want to make a point here and request my colleagues to refrain from manipulating the #MeToo movement for their personal vendetta or instant fame.”

“This platform should be used sacredly and responsibly to educate our next generation of their rights that may have been blurred up until now.”

Nabila concluded, “Regardless of gender, age, cast, creed or status, its never acceptable to force yourself upon another person without their consent. It’s also not acceptable to ever be violated and stay silent with shame. We stand with the truth!”

Last month, Meesha posted on Twitter, accusing Ali of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

"This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" read the statement.

Ali denied the accusations, and has sent a legal notice to the singer-cum-actor to delete her tweet alleging harassment and issue an apology on Twitter, failing which he will file a Rs1 billion defamation case against her.