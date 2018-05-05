Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday May 05 2018
Sneak peek of Sonam Kapoor's wedding venues

Saturday May 05, 2018

Photo: File

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is all set to tie the knot with her long-term beau Anand Ahuja in a private ceremony on May 8 in Mumbai.

Though speculations were rife for months, the families confirmed the wedding date only a couple of days ago and fans across the world are eagerly awaiting for glimpses of the grand affair.

The invitations have been sent and preparations, including dance practices, are underway.

The two-day affair with the Mehendi ceremony on May 7 and wedding on the afternoon of May 8 will reportedly be according to Sikh rituals.

A few days ago, Sonam’s wedding invites made the rounds on social media and stated that the Mehendi will be held at Sunteck, Signature Island, BKC while, the wedding will take place at Sonam’s aunt’s bungalow in Bandra.

The wedding ceremony will be followed by a lavish party at The Leela, Mumbai.

Here are pictures of Sonam's mehendi, wedding and reception venues, according to Pinkvilla

Sunteck, Signature Island where Mehendi will be held:

Bungalow where wedding will be held:

The Leela where the wedding party will be held: 

Shortly after her wedding, Sonam is scheduled to walk at the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet. Sonam is reportedly set to attend the grand event on May 14 and 15.

Comments

