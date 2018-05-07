Inside Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja's fun-filled mehndi

Monday May 07, 2018
Festivities for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s much-awaiting wedding kicked off on Sunday with a mehendi.
The pre-wedding celebration was held at Anil Kapoor’s residence and Bollywood celebrities, including Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Shanaya Kapoor, Kirron Kher and Mohit Marwah, were in attendance.
Sonam looked radiant in an Anuradha Vakil lehenga.
Several pictures and videos from the ceremony have been shared on social media by the Kapoors and friends.
Here are some pictures and videos from the ceremony:
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja will tie the knot on May 8.
After remaining tight-lipped about rumours surrounding their wedding for months, the Kapoor and Ahuja families released a joint statement last Tuesday. The statement read, “The Kapoor and Ahuja families, take great joy and pride, in announcing the marriage of Sonam and Anand. The wedding will take place on the 8th of May in Mumbai.”
Comments