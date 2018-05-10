Imran Abbas to star in British feature film

Imran Abbas. Photo: File

First, it was Pakistani actors making a name for themselves across the border, and now they are going global.



Actor Imran Abbas will be starring in a British feature film, called The Trojan Horse.

The actor took to social media to share his excitement about his upcoming project.

Abbas will be playing a spy of a Syrian-Turkish descent in the film.



Abbas will be acting alongside some of Hollywood’s top names in The Trojan Horse. Not many details have been released about the project, however, the film is said to be shot across exotic locations in the UK, Europe, and Turkey and is a slated for a July 2018 release.

Abbas who is well-known in the Pakistani entertainment industry has starred in numerous Pakistani dramas such as Alvida, Dil-e-Muztar, Mera Naam Yusuf Hai amongst many others.

Not only that, Abbas made his Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D.

The same year he was nominated for a Filmfare award in the Best Male Debut category.

He later also made a cameo in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.