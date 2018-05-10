Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday May 10 2018
By
Web Desk

Imran Abbas to star in British feature film

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 10, 2018

Imran Abbas. Photo: File 

First, it was Pakistani actors making a name for themselves across the border, and now they are going global.

Actor Imran Abbas will be starring in a British feature film, called The Trojan Horse. 

The actor took to social media to share his excitement about his upcoming project.

Abbas will be playing a spy of a Syrian-Turkish descent in the film.

Abbas will be acting alongside some of Hollywood’s top names in The Trojan Horse. Not many details have been released about the project, however, the film is said to be shot across exotic locations in the UK, Europe, and Turkey and is a slated for a July 2018 release.

Abbas who is well-known in the Pakistani entertainment industry has starred in numerous Pakistani dramas such as Alvida, Dil-e-Muztar, Mera Naam Yusuf Hai amongst many others.

Not only that, Abbas made his Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Bipasha Basu in Creature 3D.

The same year he was nominated for a Filmfare award in the Best Male Debut category.

He later also made a cameo in Karan Johar’s film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Fawad Khan.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are married

Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi are married

 Updated 20 minutes ago
FBR reportedly sends tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

FBR reportedly sends tax evasion notice to Saba Qamar

 Updated 32 minutes ago
French Embassy wishes luck to Mahira for representing Pakistan at Cannes

French Embassy wishes luck to Mahira for representing Pakistan at Cannes

Updated 2 hours ago
'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr stolen

'Iron Man' suit worn by Robert Downey Jr stolen

 Updated 4 hours ago
Chris Brown named in sexual assault lawsuit

Chris Brown named in sexual assault lawsuit

 Updated 6 hours ago
Sonam’s husband wears sneakers to his wedding and desis are losing it

Sonam’s husband wears sneakers to his wedding and desis are losing it

Updated 15 hours ago
WATCH: Ranveer, SRK dance their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

WATCH: Ranveer, SRK dance their hearts out at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding

Updated 18 hours ago
Your complete guide to the royal wedding

Your complete guide to the royal wedding

 Updated 24 hours ago
Scandal, women power and bans as Cannes festival opens

Scandal, women power and bans as Cannes festival opens

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM