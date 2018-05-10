French Embassy wishes luck to Mahira for representing Pakistan at Cannes

Mahira Khan. Photo: Publicity

The French Embassy in Pakistan has wished luck to Mahira Khan as she heads to Cannes Film Festival 2018.

“The French Embassy wishes good luck to Mahira Khan for representing Pakistan and Loreal at #Cannes2018. Mahira, we are sure you won’t trip over the red carpet!” the embassy tweeted.

The Pakistani actor who has represented Pakistan on numerous international forums and red carpets is once again is set to make the country proud as she is headed to the prestigious film festival as the first Pakistani ambassador of L’Oreal Paris.

During a press conference on Tuesday held to announce her attendance at the Cannes Film Festival 2018, Mahira shared that she is ‘nervous’.

The actor who will be seen next in 7 Din Mohabbat In told Geo News, “I am excited but also very nervous.”

“Everyone keeps telling me, ‘this must be so exciting’ and I keep telling them that I feel like I am a player for a Pakistani team but I am playing alone. I am very grateful to be associated with this brand. There are so many international stars that have been representing L’Oreal at Cannes and I am on my nerves to stand beside them,” she said while addressing the press conference in Karachi.

When asked what she will be wearing to what is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year, Mahira revealed that she still does not know.

“I have no idea what I’m going to be wearing and it is all just getting decided as of now. The only thing I’m very worried about is that the Cannes red carpet is one of the longest red carpets in the world and I hope I do not trip and fall,” she said.

The actor also shared that she has not had time to prepare for the festival. “I have heard that actors indulge in facials and treatments before their appearances but I have been working and here I am with you people.”

Mahira further said that she like always has not prepared what she will say about Pakistan. “I never actually prepare myself for anything that I am asked, ever,” she said.

“Sometimes, I say things that later on I maybe do regret, but it comes from a place of honesty at least. I always tell myself to hold my own. But then again, I have to be a little careful of what I say since I am representing Pakistan on an international stage.”

She further said, “This is a proud moment for Pakistan and hopefully it will open more doors for us.”

Other celebrities attending the Cannes this year to represent L’Oreal are Julianne Moore, Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria as well as Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor.