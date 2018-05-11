Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut dazzle on Cannes red carpet

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut stunned on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival 2018 on Thursday.

The actors were both coincidentally dressed in Zuhair Murad as they attended what is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous red carpet events of the year.

Deepika is attending the prestigious film festival for a second time as brand ambassador for cosmetic giant L’Oreal Paris. She will soon be joined at the film festival by Mahira Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Sonam Kapoor who are also L'Oreal's ambassadors.

As she walked the red carpet on Thursday, Deepika wore a sheer embroidered gown from Zuhair Murad's Spring 2018 Bridal collection.

Kangana, on the other hand, made her Cannes debut yesterday. The Queen actor wore a dull grey sheer embellished gown from Zuhair Murad's Fall 2017 collection.

Indian actor Huma Qureshi also marked her attendance at the prestigious film festival and attended the inaugural discussion at the Indian Pavillion anchored by CBFC chief Prasoon Joshi.



She was dressed in an ivory Varun Bahl Couture gown for her first Cannes outing.

Huma also walked the red carpet on Thursday.

