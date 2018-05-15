Can't connect right now! retry
Mahira wins hearts with glamorous debut at Cannes

Web Desk

Tuesday May 15, 2018

CANNES: Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan's most beloved actresses, debuted at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival's red carpet event Monday evening, adding yet another feather to her cap.

The actress looked absolutely stunning in an off-the-shoulder gown, making many skip a heartbeat!

Mahira Khan arrives at the Red Carpet of the 71st Cannes Film Festival being held in Cannes, France, May 14, 2018. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
 

A few hours back, she had tweeted about a last-minute wardrobe malfunction.

"On my way you guys.. dress didn't turn up, but it's raining and I'm nervous but maybe it's a sign," she wrote.

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on

But it looks like it worked out in the end.

Her elegant first look shared on social media has left us spellbound.

A picture of Mahira with Indian actress Sonam Kapoor also went viral on social media, where the latter is seen holding the actress close as the former smiles.

 

