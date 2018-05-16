Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 16 2018
By
Web Desk

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 16, 2018

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes and Mahira kHAN. Photo: File

Pakistan has been beaming with pride as Mahira Khan is representing the country at the prestigious Cannes film festival.

The actor once again continued to win hearts all over the globe as she stunned on the world’s most glamorous red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Mahira who is attending the film festival as the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L’Oreal Paris has also been inspiring people world over with her speeches and stories.

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes has also been moved by Mahira’s stories.

Doutzen and Mahira attended a talk organised by L’Oreal in Cannes and the latter posted a picture on Instagram of herself listening intently to the supermodel.

“Have had amazing conversations over the last two days.. this being the most empowering. Listening to other women talk about their journeys.. the success and vulnerabilities that come along the way,” Mahira wrote on Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel commented on the picture saying, “It was nice to meet you. I loved listening to your stories so thank you for sharing them with us!”

Mahira has been spelling grace and elegance during her appearances at Cannes.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Romancing the maid: Indian film premiered at Cannes film festival

Romancing the maid: Indian film premiered at Cannes film festival

 Updated 8 hours ago
Meghan Markle's father overshadows wedding to Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's father overshadows wedding to Prince Harry

 Updated 8 hours ago
Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

Marvel icon Stan Lee in $1 bn lawsuit against company he started

 Updated 13 hours ago
Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

Riz Ahmed offers to co-write Miss Marvel screenplay with Mindy Kaling, Kumail Nanjiani

 Updated 13 hours ago
Here's how many hours it took to make Sonam's white dress for Cannes red carpet

Here's how many hours it took to make Sonam's white dress for Cannes red carpet

 Updated 14 hours ago
Lebanese actor holds sign reading 'Stop the attack on Gaza' as she walks Cannes red carpet

Lebanese actor holds sign reading 'Stop the attack on Gaza' as she walks Cannes red carpet

 Updated 15 hours ago
#MeToo is 'here to stay', says 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke

#MeToo is 'here to stay', says 'Game Of Thrones' star Emilia Clarke

 Updated 17 hours ago
British royal wedding thrown into confusion by bride's father

British royal wedding thrown into confusion by bride's father

 Updated yesterday
Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

Geo Network announces hosts for Ramazan transmission

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM