Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes thanks Mahira for sharing her stories

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes and Mahira kHAN. Photo: File

Pakistan has been beaming with pride as Mahira Khan is representing the country at the prestigious Cannes film festival.

The actor once again continued to win hearts all over the globe as she stunned on the world’s most glamorous red carpet at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on Monday.

Mahira who is attending the film festival as the first Pakistani brand ambassador for make-up giant L’Oreal Paris has also been inspiring people world over with her speeches and stories.

Victoria’s Secret model Doutzen Kroes has also been moved by Mahira’s stories.

Doutzen and Mahira attended a talk organised by L’Oreal in Cannes and the latter posted a picture on Instagram of herself listening intently to the supermodel.

“Have had amazing conversations over the last two days.. this being the most empowering. Listening to other women talk about their journeys.. the success and vulnerabilities that come along the way,” Mahira wrote on Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel commented on the picture saying, “It was nice to meet you. I loved listening to your stories so thank you for sharing them with us!”



Mahira has been spelling grace and elegance during her appearances at Cannes.