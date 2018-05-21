PIA invites Prince Harry, Meghan to visit Pakistan's northern areas

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle ride a horse-drawn carriage, after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. Photo: AFP

Pakistan International Airlines has invited Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex to visit the northern areas of Pakistan.

The national carrier took to Twitter to post a picture of Princess Diana during her visit to the northern areas and requested the royal couple who tied the knot on Saturday to visit as well.

"We watched the #RoyalWeddding & remembered #PrincessDiana and her trip to the northern areas of Pakistan, and we thought how wonderful it would be for the newly weds to visit our northern splendours as well! So #PrinceHarry & #PrincessMeghan, we are ready, just let us know when!" PIA tweeted.

Although some appreciated PIA's tweet as a "nice gesture", several criticised the airline and asked the royal couple to visit Pakistan but choose another carrier.



Prince Harry and Meghan exchanged vows in front of 600 guests including the Queen, more than 30 royals and famous faces such as Oprah Winfrey, tennis champion Serena Williams, actor George Clooney, Amal Clooney, Sir Elton John, David and Victoria Beckham and actor Idris Elba on Saturday.