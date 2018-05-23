Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday May 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Sushmita Sen recalls when a 15-year-old boy 'misbehaved' with her

By
Web Desk

Wednesday May 23, 2018

Bollywood actor and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen on Tuesday recalled an incident when a fifteen-year-old boy 'misbehaved' with her.

Speaking at an event regarding safety of women in Mumbai, the actor said, “So many times people think we don’t encounter things like misbehaviour because we have bodyguards. Let me tell you, even with ten bodyguards around, we are dealing with a crowd of at least a hundred men who have often managed to misbehave with us.”

Sen added, “Six months ago at an award function, a fifteen-year-old boy misbehaved with me as he thought I wouldn’t realise because of the crowd around. But, he was wrong. I grabbed his hand from my behind and I was shocked to see he was so young, he was just fifteen!”

“I held him by his neck and took him for a walk. I told him if I make a hue and cry, his life would be over. He denied having misbehaved at first, but I sternly told him to acknowledge. He realised his mistake, said sorry and promised me that it will never happen again,” she continued.

The actor further said, “I didn’t take any action against him because I understood that the fifteen-year-old was not taught that such things are an offence and not entertainment.”

Comments

