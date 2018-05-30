Faryal breaks silence on past differences with boxer Amir Khan

Faryal has reportedly said that having spoken to Sophia, she believed that Amir had an affair with the 22-year-old beautician. Geo News FILE

Faryal Makhdoom, wife of Amir Khan, has spoken up regarding the couple's past differences following claims her boxer husband cheated on her days after the birth of their second child.



Amir was recently alleged of having an affair with beautician Sophia Hammani, 22, after their meeting at a London club.

Sophia admitted that Amir cheated on his wife after they met at a club, just 17 days after Faryal gave birth to the couple’s second daughter.

She said she found out Amir was still married to ex-model Faryal, 26, after which she had returned to her flat following the affair, according to a report in The Sun.

Just days before, it was claimed Faryal, had confronted the beautician who had an affair with her boxer husband just 17 days after the arrival of their second child, the Daily Mail reported.

Faryal has reportedly said that having spoken to Sophia, she believed that Amir had an affair with the beautician.

Amir, however, rejected the reports of an affair with the beautician as 'total nonsense'.