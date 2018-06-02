People think Fawad Khan looks like 'chaiwala' in latest photo shoot

Arshad Khan and Fawad Khan. Photo: File

Fawad Khan is arguably one of the hottest Pakistani celebrities and fans cannot stop gushing over him whenever they get the rare chance to stumble upon the actor's pictures or videos.

Earlier this week, Fawad and Mahira Khan sizzled on the cover of an Indian magazine for a photo shoot for Sadaf Fawad Khan's latest bridal collection.

The photo shoot had everyone swooning over the Humsafar co-stars' chemistry and killer looks, especially fans who have been eagerly waiting for Mahira and Fawad to share the screen once again.

Fans were also quick to point out the resemblance between Fawad and a blue-eyed 'chaiwala' who was a viral sensation in Pakistan a few years ago. Arshad Khan became famous as 'chaiwala' after Islamabad-based photographer Jiah Ali instagrammed a photo of him pouring tea.

Now, fans think Fawad looks like the 'chaiwala' in the latest photo shoot:

What do you think?