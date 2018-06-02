Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 02 2018
By
Web Desk

People think Fawad Khan looks like 'chaiwala' in latest photo shoot

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 02, 2018

Arshad Khan and Fawad Khan. Photo: File

Fawad Khan is arguably one of the hottest Pakistani celebrities and fans cannot stop gushing over him whenever they get the rare chance to stumble upon the actor's pictures or videos.

Earlier this week, Fawad and Mahira Khan sizzled on the cover of an Indian magazine for a photo shoot for Sadaf Fawad Khan's latest bridal collection.

The photo shoot had everyone swooning over the Humsafar co-stars' chemistry and killer looks, especially fans who have been eagerly waiting for Mahira and Fawad to share the screen once again.

Fans were also quick to point out the resemblance between Fawad and a blue-eyed 'chaiwala' who was a viral sensation in Pakistan a few years ago. Arshad Khan became famous as 'chaiwala' after Islamabad-based photographer Jiah Ali instagrammed a photo of him pouring tea.

Now, fans think Fawad looks like the 'chaiwala' in the latest photo shoot:

What do you think?

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Zayn Malik to tour India in August

Zayn Malik to tour India in August

 Updated 7 hours ago
Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against copyright infringement of his songs

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against copyright infringement of his songs

 Updated 7 hours ago
'Peter Pan' at 65: boy who wouldn't grow up comes of age

'Peter Pan' at 65: boy who wouldn't grow up comes of age

 Updated 10 hours ago
After pro-Trump bravado, Kanye turns inward on album

After pro-Trump bravado, Kanye turns inward on album

 Updated 10 hours ago
Brian De Palma writing film based on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse

Brian De Palma writing film based on Harvey Weinstein’s sexual abuse

 Updated 12 hours ago
'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor sends love to Pakistani women

'Veere Di Wedding' producer Rhea Kapoor sends love to Pakistani women

 Updated yesterday
Superman going strong at 80

Superman going strong at 80

 Updated yesterday
Mahira, Fawad sizzle on cover of Indian magazine

Mahira, Fawad sizzle on cover of Indian magazine

 Updated yesterday
Tom Cruise shares first photo from set of 'Top Gun 2'

Tom Cruise shares first photo from set of 'Top Gun 2'

Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM