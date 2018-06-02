Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter to take legal action against copyright infringement of his songs

Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. Photo: File

LAHORE: Late Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s daughter has said she plans to take legal action against those involved in in infringement of copyrights of the Qawwal maestro’s songs.

“I am the only heir of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and the copyrights of my father’s songs are only with me,” Nida Nusrat said while addressing a news conference at Lahore Press Club on Friday.

“If anyone wants to sing my father’s songs they need to seek permission from me,” she asserted.

Nidae said a company by the name of Khokar Productions was involved in infringement of copyrights and has been sent a legal notice.

Responding to a question whether she will also take legal action against Rahat Fateh Ali Khan who sang Nusrat’s songs for Bollywood, Nida said, “Rahat is my brother and I will not take any action against him.”

“A lot of people spread rumours that Rahat and I are married but there is no truth in that,” she added.

“Coincidentally, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s wife is my namesake.”

She continued, “Even the information on Wikipedia is incorrect.”

Nida further lamented that people have made fake pages using the name of her father Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on social media websites.

She further shared that she has established an institute by the name of “The Real NFA” which will provide a platform for aspiring singers.