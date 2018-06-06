Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jun 06 2018
Web Desk

Are Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik back together?

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 06, 2018

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid. Photo: File

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are seemingly back together, if the former’s latest Instagram story is anything to go by.

British-Pakistani singer, Zayn, and model Gigi had very publicly announced their break up via social media in March this year. However, a month later reconciliation rumours started doing the rounds and the two were photographed together and seen leaving each other’s apartments.

However, they did not comment on the rumours or hinted at a reconciliation till last night when Gigi posted a photo on her Instagram story.

Gigi attended the premiere of Ocean's 8 in New York last night and it seems she skipped the after party to cuddle with Zayn.

Gigi posted a photo on her Instagram story of herself lying in Zayn's arms, with the caption, "after party like."

Zayn Malik reveals he wanted to be with Gigi Hadid forever

British-Pakistani singer confirms he wrote his new single, 'Let Me', for ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid

In April, the British-Pakistani singer had revealed he wanted to be with model Gigi forever.

“I was in love, and I think that’s pretty evident,” the 25-year-old singer said during an a phone interview with On Air With Ryan Seacrest.

“I was aspiring to be in love with someone for the rest of my life and the rest of theirs, as we all do. Things change and we move forward in life. Times change, but that’s what I was thinking when I wrote it,” he said confirming that he wrote his new single, Let Me, for Gigi Hadid.

