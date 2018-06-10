James Marsden joins Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

James Marsden. Photo: People

Actor James Marsden has become the latest name to join the cast of Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

The movie which has been five years in the making is said to be similar to a “Pulp Fiction-like tapestry” that covers a group of characters during one summer.

The movie already has some of Hollywood’s biggest names attached to it, including Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio will now be joined by Marsden, best known for movie 27 Dresses, Enchanted and HBO's West World.

In February, Pitt and DiCaprio confirmed they would be reuniting with Tarantino to star in the filmmaker's latest feature.

Pitt previously worked with Tarantino on 2009's "Inglorious Basterds," and DiCaprio appeared in 2013's "Django Unchained."

Longtime Tarantino collaborators Tim Roth and Michael Madsen are also reportedly appearing in the film.

While Australian actress Margot Robbie will play Sharon Tate — the murdered, pregnant wife of Roman.

Set in Los Angeles in the summer of 1969, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood focuses on a male TV actor named Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) who’s had one hit western series and is looking for a way to get into the film business. His sidekick Cliff Booth (Pitt) — who’s also his stunt double — is looking for the same thing.

The horrific murder of Sharon Tate (Rick’s neighbor in the film, portrayed by Robbie) and four of her friends by Charles Manson’s cult of followers serves as a backdrop to the main story.

Tarantino describes it as "a story that takes place in Los Angeles in 1969, at the height of hippy Hollywood. The two lead characters are Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio), former star of a Western TV series, and his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt). Both are struggling to make it in a Hollywood they don't recognize anymore. But Rick has a very famous next-door neighbor … Sharon Tate."

Al Pacino, Margot Robbie and Damien Lewis are also set to star in the movie. Photo: File

The movie which partly involves the Manson Family murders also stars Al Pacino, who will play Marvin Schwarz, the agent of DiCaprio’s Rick Dalton — a past-his-prime star of Westerns attempting to reignite his career.

Other additions to the cast include Damian Lewis who will star as the late actor Steve McQueen, while Dakota Fanning will star as "Manson acolyte Lynette 'Squeaky' Fromme, who received a life sentence after making a 1975 assassination attempt on President Gerald Ford.

While Luke Perry will portray Scotty Lancer, actor Emile Hirsch will join him as hairstylist Jay Sebring.

Clifton Collins has been cast as Ernesto the Mexican Vaquero, Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith, and Nicholas Hammond as director Sam Wanamaker.

Despite Tarantino's insistence that the film would not center on Manson, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" is set for release on August 9, 2019, the 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders

