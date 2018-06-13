Here's what Pooja Bhatt has to say about Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship

Photo: Instagram

Bollywood actor-cum-filmmaker Pooja Bhatt has spoken up about her sister Alia’s relationship with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been making headlines for weeks now and it was only recently that the latter confirmed that they are together.

At the sidelines of a recent event, Pooja was asked what she has to say about their relationship.

Initially during her chat with Indian Express, the filmmaker tried to avert the question by saying, “You got to ask Alia! You can ask me about my personal life. You cannot ask me about my sister’s personal life because I ain’t telling, darling!”

But then, Pooja when asked how she tackles such stories about Alia, continued, “Like I took rumours about me. What was true didn’t bother me. What was not true didn’t bother me. And she is a Bhatt after all, and a much-improved Bhatt in that sense. Dealing with her life and her success and her love and her loss and her failures and whatever makes her up with remarkable poise.”

“I think that this is her time in the sun. We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem. My father and me have a different approach to it. She has a different approach to it. So, I think we should just let people be who they are,” she said.

Last month, Ranbir confirmed that he and Alia are dating.

“It’s really new right now, and I don’t want to over speak. It needs time to breathe and it needs space. As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself. It’s new for us, so let it cook a bit,” Ranbir had told GQ during an interview when asked if he is dating Alia.

