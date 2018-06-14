Chris Pine returns as Steve Trevor in 'Wonder Woman 1984'

Photo: Patty Jenkin's Twitter

Chris Pine’s character Steve Trevor will be making a comeback in Wonder Woman.

Director Patty Jenkins announced Pine's comeback as she shared a picture of the actor on social media.

Pine's character Trevor was blown up at the end of the first movie. However, Jenkins along with Gal Gadot confirmed the news as they dropped the first images from Wonder Woman 2 which starts production in Washington, DC, Alexandria, VA, and in the UK, Spain and the Canary Islands, Variety reported.

The director also confirmed that the sequel is indeed titled Wonder Woman 1984.

Photo: Gal Gadot Twitter

Wonder Woman 1984 is due for a November 2019 release with Kristen Wiig joining the cast as villainous Cheetah and Pedro Pascal in an undisclosed role.

Jenkins has co-written the screenplay and will be directing as well while Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Jenkins, Stephen Jones and Gadot are producing the film.