SRK, Salman treat fans on Eid with 'Zero' teaser trailer

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the Eid teaser trailer of 'Zero'. Photo: Screengrab



Shah Rukh and Salman Khan have come together to treat fans on Eid with the new teaser of the much-awaited Zero.

A day earlier, King Khan surprised fans with a teaser trailer of his upcoming film Zero. The teaser trailer released in celebration of Eid offers a glimpse of Salman Khan’s cameo in the movie.

SRK is playing the role of a dwarf, Bauua Singh, in the Aanand L Rai directorial which also features Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma and a cameo by late Sridevi among many others.



The trailer opens with SRK entering an arena while donning a Katrina shirt as Javed Jafri’s voice blares in the background. As the crowd cheers, Salman Khan walks into the arena as well. The two meet and Bauua seems to be a little star-struck after seeing the Dabanng actor right behind him.

SRK and Salman then perform a short dance number.

Informing the audiences that this was an Eid teaser, Javed then says, “Dono bhaiyon ki taraf se pooray Hindustan ko Eid mubarak (The two brothers wish Eid Mubarak to all of India).”

The trailer sent social media into a frenzy:

The film is slated to release on December 21, 2018.



You can watch the trailer here:





