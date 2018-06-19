Emilia Clarke says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

British actress Emilia Clarke plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the hit HBO show. Photo: HBO

British actress Emilia Clarke paid an emotional goodbye to Game of Thrones after visiting the set of the HBO fantasy drama for one final time.

The 31-year-old actress best known for playing Mother of Dragon’s Daenerys Targaryen posted a bittersweet farewell to the series on Instagram.

“Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade,” Clarke captioned a photo of her lying in a field of flowers. “It’s been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I’d be able to live and the family I’ll never stop missing #lastseasonitis.”

The hit HBO show's eighth and last season is expected to air in early 2019.



Earlier this month, HBO said it is moving ahead with a prequel for its hit television series, the first green light for five potential spinoff projects for the award-winning medieval fantasy.

HBO said it had given a pilot order to a prequel that will take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the biggest international hit for the Time Warner channel.

The as yet untitled prequel was created by British screenwriter Jane Goldman with author George R R Martin, whose novel series “A Song of Ice and Fire” is the basis for the television series, HBO said in a statement.

It will chronicle “the world’s descent from the Golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” and look at the secrets of the history of the warring families in the fictional kingdom of Westeros.