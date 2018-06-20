Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 20 2018
By
Web Desk

QB collaborates with Jason Derulo for World Cup anthem

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 20, 2018

The Pakistani singer teamed up with Jason Derulo for a desi version of World Cup anthem 'Colours'. Photo: Video screengrab

The Pakistan football team might not be present in Russia to represent the country in one of the biggest sporting events in the world, but Pakistani football fans can take solace knowing that a bit of Pakistani flavour is present in this year's mega event.

Pakistani singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has teamed up with American singer and dancer Jason Derulo for a desi version of Derulo's World Cup anthem "Colours."

Originally released in April this year, the video for QB's version features the two artists in the studio, with QB bringing a hint of dhol and backup Punjabi dancers as she sings along.

The video also features the captains of Pakistan men and women football team Kaleemullah Khan and Hajra Khan, along with a game of street football.

Full of energy and plenty to dance to, the collaboration between Balouch and Derulo is nothing less than a treat for the fans.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Twitter divided as Google terms Salman Khan 'worst Bollywood actor'

Twitter divided as Google terms Salman Khan 'worst Bollywood actor'

 Updated an hour ago
Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to release in 2019

Priyanka Chopra's memoir 'Unfinished' to release in 2019

 Updated an hour ago
Momina Mustehsan teams up with Indian singer for new track

Momina Mustehsan teams up with Indian singer for new track

 Updated 2 hours ago
Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee to lead Pixar, Disney animation

Pete Docter, Jennifer Lee to lead Pixar, Disney animation

 Updated 3 hours ago
CBS to expand 'Star Trek' with five-year deal for new TV shows

CBS to expand 'Star Trek' with five-year deal for new TV shows

 Updated 5 hours ago
Emilia Clarke says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

Emilia Clarke says goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'

 Updated 24 hours ago
Zayn Malik loves America and might want to run for office

Zayn Malik loves America and might want to run for office

 Updated yesterday
Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Man slammed by Anushka Sharma turns out to be child star

Updated yesterday
Warner Bros cracking down on Harry Potter fan festivals

Warner Bros cracking down on Harry Potter fan festivals

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM