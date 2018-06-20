QB collaborates with Jason Derulo for World Cup anthem

The Pakistani singer teamed up with Jason Derulo for a desi version of World Cup anthem 'Colours'. Photo: Video screengrab

The Pakistan football team might not be present in Russia to represent the country in one of the biggest sporting events in the world, but Pakistani football fans can take solace knowing that a bit of Pakistani flavour is present in this year's mega event.



Pakistani singer Qurat-ul-Ain Balouch has teamed up with American singer and dancer Jason Derulo for a desi version of Derulo's World Cup anthem "Colours."

Originally released in April this year, the video for QB's version features the two artists in the studio, with QB bringing a hint of dhol and backup Punjabi dancers as she sings along.



The video also features the captains of Pakistan men and women football team Kaleemullah Khan and Hajra Khan, along with a game of street football.

Full of energy and plenty to dance to, the collaboration between Balouch and Derulo is nothing less than a treat for the fans.