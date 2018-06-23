Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 23 2018
By
Web Desk

Spider Man spinoff featuring Korean-American superheroine in the works

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 23, 2018

Silk is the alter ego of Cindy Moon, a classmate of Peter Parker who accidentally gets bitten by a radioactive spider. Photo: Marvel
 

Marvel’s Korean American superheroine Cindy Moon aka Silk might be getting her own film very soon.

Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are reportedly developing the developing the film based on a character that first appeared in the Spider-Man comics in 2014. 

Silk’s story starts off thirteen years ago when during a demonstration on the use of radioactive rays at a science exhibit, a spider is accidentally exposed to the radiation and absorbs large amounts of it. 

In its dying moments, the spider bites Peter Parker who as a result gains powers and becomes Spider-Man.

However, the spider doesn't stop there and goes on to bites another student by the name of Cindy Moon.

Soon after, Moon’s abilities manifest but she was unable to control them. 

Moon's character has previously made brief appearances in the previous two Marvel movies, though never as the superheroine Silk.

Tiffany Espensen who played Cindy Moon in Spider-Man: Homecoming, joined Peter Parker on the decathlon team and later reprised her role as one of the passengers on the bus with Peter at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel's first movie with a solo female superhero Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson will be released next year. 

Comments

More From Entertainment:

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow to marry on-screen flame

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow to marry on-screen flame

 Updated an hour ago
Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

Ali Zafar files Rs1bn defamation suit against Meesha Shafi

 Updated 4 hours ago
Teefa in Trouble's first song takes social media by storm

Teefa in Trouble's first song takes social media by storm

 Updated 7 hours ago
Wanted to be known as more than just a pretty face: Momina Mustehsan

Wanted to be known as more than just a pretty face: Momina Mustehsan

 Updated 8 hours ago
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in India to 'meet her mother'

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra in India to 'meet her mother'

 Updated 9 hours ago
Don Mancini teases 'Child’s Play' TV series

Don Mancini teases 'Child’s Play' TV series

Updated 10 hours ago
Senior Netflix executive axed over use of racial slur

Senior Netflix executive axed over use of racial slur

 Updated 11 hours ago
Bakhtawar laments no consent sought from heirs on Benazir's biopic

Bakhtawar laments no consent sought from heirs on Benazir's biopic

 Updated 24 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat hints at playing Benazir Bhutto in biopic

Mehwish Hayat hints at playing Benazir Bhutto in biopic

 Updated yesterday
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM