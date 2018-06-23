Spider Man spinoff featuring Korean-American superheroine in the works

Silk is the alter ego of Cindy Moon, a classmate of Peter Parker who accidentally gets bitten by a radioactive spider. Photo: Marvel

Marvel’s Korean American superheroine Cindy Moon aka Silk might be getting her own film very soon.

Sony Pictures and producer Amy Pascal are reportedly developing the developing the film based on a character that first appeared in the Spider-Man comics in 2014.

Silk’s story starts off thirteen years ago when during a demonstration on the use of radioactive rays at a science exhibit, a spider is accidentally exposed to the radiation and absorbs large amounts of it.

In its dying moments, the spider bites Peter Parker who as a result gains powers and becomes Spider-Man.

However, the spider doesn't stop there and goes on to bites another student by the name of Cindy Moon.

Soon after, Moon’s abilities manifest but she was unable to control them.

Moon's character has previously made brief appearances in the previous two Marvel movies, though never as the superheroine Silk.

Tiffany Espensen who played Cindy Moon in Spider-Man: Homecoming, joined Peter Parker on the decathlon team and later reprised her role as one of the passengers on the bus with Peter at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War.

Marvel's first movie with a solo female superhero Captain Marvel, starring Brie Larson will be released next year.