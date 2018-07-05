Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jul 05 2018
By
Riaz Shakir

Meesha Shafi fails to appear in court, given till Aug 13 to submit reply in defamation case

By
Riaz Shakir

Thursday Jul 05, 2018

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday once again asked singer-cum-actor Meesha Shafi to reply to a Rs1 billion defamation case filed against her by Ali Zafar. On the first date of the hearing of the case, neither Meesha Shari nor her lawyer appeared in court. 

Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed restrained Meesha Shafi from making any further derogatory statements against Ali Zafar until the final decision of the case. 

As Meesha failed to submit the reply by today as earlier ordered by the court, Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed directed that the court’s notice seeking her reply be posted outside her residence.

The singer has been given till August 13 to submit her reply in the case.

During the hearing, Ali told court, “Meesha levelled false allegations of harassment against me for publicity.”

“My name has been tainted worldwide owing to her false allegations,” the singer-cum-actor added.

The Teefa in Trouble actor further requested the court to direct Meesha to pay Rs1 billion in defamation.

During an earlier hearing on June 25, the sessions court had asked Meesha to submit a reply by July 5.

Last month, Ali submitted a defamation suit to a district court against Meesha.

Court orders Meesha Shafi to reply by July 5 to Ali Zafar's defamation suit

Ali's counsel argues that Meesha 'levelled baseless allegations of harassment' against his client

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

In April, Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

“This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her statement had read.

Ali, on the other hand, had "categorically" denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer had said on Twitter.

Comments

More From Entertainment:

Gul Makai poster depicting Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai released

Gul Makai poster depicting Reem Shaikh as Malala Yousafzai released

Updated 2 days ago
Sonali Bendre diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer'

Sonali Bendre diagnosed with 'high-grade cancer'

 Updated 2 days ago
Trump mocked by author J K Rowling over misspelled tweet

Trump mocked by author J K Rowling over misspelled tweet

 Updated 2 days ago
Oprah Winfrey reiterates she will not run for president

Oprah Winfrey reiterates she will not run for president

 Updated 2 days ago
Marvel's newest star on female villainy, karaoke with Spielberg

Marvel's newest star on female villainy, karaoke with Spielberg

 Updated 2 days ago
Matt Damon, John Krasinski team up for disgraced billionaire Marc Rich biopic

Matt Damon, John Krasinski team up for disgraced billionaire Marc Rich biopic

Updated 3 days ago
Harvey Weinstein charged with assaulting third woman

Harvey Weinstein charged with assaulting third woman

 Updated 3 days ago
New York Times spoils Batman and Catwoman's wedding

New York Times spoils Batman and Catwoman's wedding

 Updated 4 days ago
'Jurassic' dinos shake earth, boost North American box office

'Jurassic' dinos shake earth, boost North American box office

 Updated 4 days ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM