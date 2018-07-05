Meesha Shafi fails to appear in court, given till Aug 13 to submit reply in defamation case

LAHORE: A sessions court in Lahore on Thursday once again asked singer-cum-actor Meesha Shafi to reply to a Rs1 billion defamation case filed against her by Ali Zafar. On the first date of the hearing of the case, neither Meesha Shari nor her lawyer appeared in court.



Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed restrained Meesha Shafi from making any further derogatory statements against Ali Zafar until the final decision of the case.

As Meesha failed to submit the reply by today as earlier ordered by the court, Additional Sessions Judge Shehzad Ahmed directed that the court’s notice seeking her reply be posted outside her residence.



The singer has been given till August 13 to submit her reply in the case.

During the hearing, Ali told court, “Meesha levelled false allegations of harassment against me for publicity.”

“My name has been tainted worldwide owing to her false allegations,” the singer-cum-actor added.

The Teefa in Trouble actor further requested the court to direct Meesha to pay Rs1 billion in defamation.

During an earlier hearing on June 25, the sessions court had asked Meesha to submit a reply by July 5.

Last month, Ali submitted a defamation suit to a district court against Meesha.

The suit, claiming damages of Rs1 billion, was filed under the Defamation Ordinance 2002.

In April, Meesha Shafi took to Twitter to publicly accuse Ali Zafar of physically harassing her on "more than one occasion".

“This happened to me despite the fact I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind!" her statement had read.

Ali, on the other hand, had "categorically" denied the allegations and threatened to take legal action against the actress.

"I intend to take this through the courts of law, and to address this professionally and seriously rather than to lodge any accusations here," the singer had said on Twitter.