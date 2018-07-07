Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Jul 07 2018
‘Teefa in Trouble’ will be first Pakistani film to be released in Russia

Saturday Jul 07, 2018

The film will be on display in the Russian cinema houses on the day of its release, July 20

‘Teefa in Trouble’, which marks debut for Ali Zafar and Maya Ali, will have the honour of being first Pakistani film to grace Russian cinemas.

Singer and actor Ali Zafar shared the poster of the film with his fans on Instagram which has the title written in Russian language.

The actor said that the film will be on display in the Russian cinema houses on the day of its release, July 20.

Zafar said that it will be a proud day for everyone as ‘Teefa in Trouble’ will become the first ever Pakistani film to release and premier in Russia.

Last week, the video of ‘Chan Ve', the second song and a romantic one too from Ali Zafar and Maya Ali-starrer film was released, taking fans by storm.

